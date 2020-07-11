A pedestrian – a man in his 50s has been killed after a hit and run this morning in #Romford. Met Police say at just after midnight they were called to Petersfield Avenue. The driver of the vehicle sped off from the scene but was later arrested.
Man in his 50’s killed in Romford hit and run
UPDATED:East Sussex Fire and Rescue Battle Blaze in Eastbounre
East Sussex Fire and Rescue are attending a fire on the 1st floor of a property in Seaside Road, #Eastbourne. They currently have six fire fighters...
