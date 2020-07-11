 Man in his 50’s killed in Romford hit and run – UKNIP
Man in his 50’s killed in Romford hit and run

July 11, 2020

A pedestrian – a man in his 50s has been killed after a hit and run this morning in #Romford. Met Police say at just after midnight they were called to Petersfield Avenue. The driver of the vehicle sped off from the scene but was later arrested.

 
 
