Manhunt launched after man left fighting for his life after Off Licence stabbing attack in London

A man is fighting for his life at a stabbing attack that took place in an off licence on Westbury Avenue at around 10pm on Friday evening.

An investigation has been launched after the man was treat at the scene for multiple serious stab wounds by Paramedics before being rushed to hospital.

Scene of crime officers and serious crime officers remain at the crime scene.

The road has been closed in both directions along with an number of other surrounding road closed

Officers have launched a witness appeal after for people or drivers who may have captured the attack on dash cam to come forward and help bring those justice.

At this early stage anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or quote CAD8834/10July. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.