Officers investigating a burglary in Deal have released an image of a man who may be able to assist their enquiries.

Kent Police was called at 12.15am on Saturday 13 June 2020 to a report that windows at a supermarket in Mill Hill had been smashed and alcohol had been stolen from inside.

Officers have since been carrying out enquiries and are now releasing an image of a man who they believe may be able to help their investigation.

Anyone with information, or who recognises the man, is urged to call Kent Police’s appeal line on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/99349/20.