Police launch investigation after gang of six threaten teenager in Blackwater

Police have launched an investigation to identify a gang who used a very large knife to threaten a youth in a quiet area in Oak Farm Close, Blackwater, where an altercation has taken place between the youths.

The incident occurred at 7.14pm on July 9. Police are aware of the video in which one of the youths can be seen brandishing a knife in the direction of another. A man shouts from his window and startles the male swinging the large knife and then says “three of them got knifes” as six gang members run away down a footpath close by.

Anyone with CCTV and dash cams in the area is asked to review, download and pass on footage to the police as a matter of urgency.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Rob Tiller said: “We want to assure the public that we are doing everything we can to identify all those involved. We will be carrying out extra patrols in the area. If you have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to an officer.”

If you have any information about this incident, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 1167. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.