Southampton Man admits strangling his father

Joshua Perry, aged 28, from Southampton, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his father, John Perry, on the grounds of diminished responsibility, at Winchester Crown Court this morning (Friday, 10 July).

John Perry’s body was found in a flat on Bursledon Road, Southampton, shortly after 9pm on Wednesday 5 February.

The 70-year-old died as a result of being strangled.

Joshua Perry will next appear at Winchester Crown Court on Monday, 21 September for sentence