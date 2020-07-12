A dispersal order has been put in place in response to an illegal rave being held in a field at Theydon Bois

A dispersal order has been put in place in response to an illegal rave being held in a field at the end of Forest Drive, Theydon Bois this evening, Saturday 11 July.

Large numbers of people were reported attending the field at around 10pm this evening.

The dispersal powers are in place from 11pm this evening until 11am tomorrow, Sunday 12 July.

It gives officers the power to direct anyone in the area pictured on the map below to leave and not to return for the period the order’s in place to reduce the likelihood of members of the public being harassed, alarmed or distressed or there to be crime or disorder.

Anyone who was thinking of attending the area is advised against doing so. Unlicensed events such as this one put people’s health and safety at risk. Large gathering are also not permitted under current government guidance.