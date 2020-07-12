A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Lambeth.

Police were called shortly after 10pm on Saturday, 11 July, to a man stabbed on the Black Prince Estate in Kennington, SE11.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found a 30-year-old man suffering stab injuries. Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been informed. Formal identification awaits and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

A short time later, a 26-year-old man presented himself at hospital suffering stab injuries, believed to have been sustained in the same incident. These have been assessed as not life-threatening.

A murder investigation has been launched by detectives from Specialist Crime led by DCI Dave Whellams.

DCI Whellams said: “A man has lost his life and a family has been left suffering unimaginable grief because of the callous use of a knife to inflict fatal injuries. Officers who were called to the incident and then paramedics worked to save him, but tragically he died at the scene.

“I will do all I can to get justice for this family, and, along with colleagues from my homicide teams, I will use every available tactic to find whoever is responsible for this terrible attack.

“Our investigation is at an early stage, but we are already building a picture of what happened. I would urge any witnesses who have yet to speak to police to call my officers or contact Crimestoppers anonymously to share what they know.

“Officers from the Met’s Central South Command are supporting the investigation, and there will be additional patrols in and around the estate and the Kennington area. I ask local people to speak with those officers to tell them anything they know about this incident or more broadly about criminals who are active in the area.”

There has been no arrest at this early stage.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 3775 or contact police via @metCC.

To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.