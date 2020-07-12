Fire crew tackle blaze in boiler room of Folkestone hotel

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire at the Gran Burstin hotel in Marine Parade, Folkestone. Due to the fire being located on the 13th floor of the building; eight fire engines were sent to the incident.

Emergency services arrived as the hotel was being safely and quickly evacuated by the staff.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and once inside located the fire to a boiler room.

Using a dry powder fire extinguisher the fire was put out.

It’s believed to have started as a result of an electrical fault.

A large ventilation fan was used to clear smoke from the 12th and 13th floors.

There were no reported injuries. Duty of care was handed back to the hotel manager.