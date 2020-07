Fire crews are are dealing with a large barn fire off Dragons Green Road in Shipley.

A fire which ripped through a large barn in rural Sussex may have been started by arsonists, a fire service source has said.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Dragons Green Road Shipley shortly after 7pm on Sunday.

Crews are likely to remain at the scene into the early hours of the morning to extinguish the blaze and have warned residents to keep their windows shut because of the smoke.

Nobody has been injured in the fire. The cause is currently unexplained.