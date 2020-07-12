Information is sought following two similar reports of indecent exposure in Ashford.

In both incidents, a man was seen to expose himself, before turning away to urinate.

The first incident took place at around 7pm on 2 June 2020 in Elwick Road, and was reported to be seen by two teenage girls who were skating in the area.

The suspect was described as a black man aged around 18 years old who wore a dark t-shirt with a gold logo and dark jogging bottoms.

The second incident took place at approximately 1pm on 25 June as a woman in her 30s walked through the underpass which runs from Mill Court to the Ashford International car park.

The suspect in this incident was described as a black man, aged 25 to 30 years old, 5 ft 8 ins tall and was wearing a dark blue t-shirt and light brown trousers, carrying a white paper square shopping bag with red writing on it.

In both reports, no physical contact was made with the victims and they were able to leave without further issue.

Anyone with information regarding either incident should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/107535/20.