A murder investigation was launched following the death of Donnell Rhule who was fatally stabbed on the Kingswood Estate in West Dulwich.

On the morning of Sunday, 12 July, Eren Inniss, 26, of Turpington Lane, Bromley was charged with the murder of Donnell Rhule.

He remains in custody and is to appear before Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 13 July.