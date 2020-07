Police and paramedics have saved a woman life this evening after a drama unfolded in the early hours of Sunday morning in the centre of London.

The drunk woman nearly fell off the bridge after being out on Saturday evening with friends.

Police and Paramedics rushed to London Bridge just before 1am to find a woman in a very distressed state.

Officers pulled the woman into awaiting an ambulance before she was taken away to a place of safety.

The Met Police have been approached for comment