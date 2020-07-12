Police are appealing for information and witnesses one week after a non-fatal shooting in Islington.

At 3.30am on Sunday, 5 July, emergency services were called to shots fired in Rotherfield Street, N1.

Two people suffering gunshot injuries from the incident self-presented at hospital and were later discharged. Both are men, aged 20 and 26 years respectively.

Trident detectives are investigating, and appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them. They also want to hear from anyone with information about the shooting, or from anyone who has images or footage from home CCTV or doorbell camera systems which may be relevant.

There has been no arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting ref CAD 2029/05JUL