Police launch murder investigation after Man shot dead in Penge

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a murder in Penge.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at around 2.20am on Sunday, 12 July, to a man collapsed in Croydon Road, Penge near the junction with Tremaine Road.

Officers attended the location where a man, believed to be aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are underway to confirm his identity and inform next of kin.

Detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating and, while they await the results of the post-mortem examination, they believe the man died from gunshot injuries.

A crime scene remains in place in Croydon Road and a full forensic examination is ongoing.

There has been no arrest at this stage. Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 1402/12jul.