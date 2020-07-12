Police make arrest over Crossharbour Station Murder

Detectives from British Transport Police have today arrested a man in connection to the murder investigation at Crossharbour DLR station.

This afternoon, a 21-year-old man from Tower Hamlets has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody for questioning.

A 19-year-old man died on Friday 10 July after he was stabbed at Crossharbour DLR station.

A second man was treated for stab wounds, before being taken to hospital, where he remains following treatment.

BTP Detective Chief Inspector Paul Langley said: “We have been working around the clock to trace those responsible for his death and this is a positive step in the ongoing investigation.

“I’d like to thank the victim’s family for their patience and strength and once again extend our deepest condolences to them. They are continuing to be supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“I know the local community and many people across the country have been truly shocked by this senseless killing, and we will continue to work tirelessly to make sure those responsible face justice.”