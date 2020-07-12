The M23 and part of the M25 has been closed in both directions following a fatal collision on the new section of smart motorway.

Despite efforts of Paramedics and an air ambulance a motorbike rider was declared dead at the scene after being thrown from his machine during a three vehicle collision near Horley.

Thousands of People remain trapped in the traffic on the M23 and the M25 whilst Police and Highways work to turn vehicle away from the incident.

Drivers are being advised to remain their vehicles and not to walk on the carriageway

The motorway is likely t be closed for many hours. Specialist officers from Surrey Police Road collision investigation depart are working with Surrey Roads Policing officers.

A spokesman for Highways England said:

The M23 in Surrey is closed in both directions between J8 and J9 due to a collision on the southbound carriageway. Surrey Police are on scene, with other emergency services (including air ambulance) and our Traffic Officers. The northbound was initially closed for the air ambulance to attend scene. The air ambulance has departed but the northbound remains closed whilst incident screens are erected around the incident. Once these are in place the northbound carriageway will be reopened.

The southbound carriageway is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time whilst a full collision investigation is conducted. Traffic within the closure between J8 and J9 will be removed by u-turning from the back of the queue to return to J8.

Southbound traffic should follow the ‘Hollow Diamond’ diversion symbol:

Traffic should travel on the M25 clockwise to J6 (A22), then take the A22 southbound for just under 9 miles to the junction with the A264. Turn right onto the A264 and continue for just under 5 miles, to M23 J10.

Northbound traffic should follow the ‘Solid Square’ diversion symbol symbol:

Traffic should head to J10 of the M23 and exit. Take the A264 northbound for 5 miles to the junction with the A264. Turn left on to the A22 and head north for 9 miles to J6 of the M25.

Delays are likely on approach to the closures, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes.

More to follow