Thirteen people have been arrested for offences including assaulting an emergency worker and violent disorder in Shoreham

Police have made several arrests and issued a dispersal order after disorder broke out in Shoreham.

Officers were initially called at 10.30pm on Saturday (July 11) to reports of a young man causing damage to a car in Upper Shoreham Road.

Police attended but when they attempted to arrest the suspect, a large group of youths descended on the area and became aggressive towards the officers.

Additional police units were deployed to High Street and Shoreham Footbridge, where the disorder was centred.

Thirteen people have been arrested for offences including assaulting an emergency worker and violent disorder. The initial suspect was the last to be arrested, in the Shoreham Beach Green area. All of those arrested have been taken to custody.

A Section 34 dispersal order has also been issued for Shoreham town centre until Midnight on Monday (July 13) to stop large groups of young people from congregating in the area.