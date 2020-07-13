UPDATED:A man has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a bus in Bexleyheath

An elderly man has been hit by a bus on Mayplace Road West near Furze Wren. The Kent,Surrey and Sussex Air ambulance landed at Bexleyheath Academy.

The road remains closed following the incident and an investigation has been launched.

The Met Police spokesman said:

Police were called at 1.35pm on Monday, 13 July to reports of a bus in collision with a male pedestrian in Broadway, Bexleyheath.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended.

The man, in his 60s, was taken to hospital by LAS where he remains with life-changing injuries.