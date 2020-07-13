A number of teenagers have been taken into custody after being seen with a knife and a baseball bat in Crawley

A number of teenagers have been taken into custody after reports of them carrying knives and a baseball bat we can reveal

Officers from Sussex Police were called to Gales Drive, Crawley, just fore 5pm on Monday (July 13) following reports of i a group of youths, some of whom were seen to be in possession of a knife and an axe.

Officers attended and made four arrested for a number of offences including affray and possession of a bladed article

Following a short search a knife and a bat were found by police.