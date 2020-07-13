 A number of teenagers have been taken into custody after being seen with a knife and a baseball bat in Crawley – UKNIP
A number of teenagers have been taken into custody after reports of them carrying knives and a baseball bat we can reveal 

Officers from Sussex Police  were called to Gales Drive, Crawley,  just fore 5pm on Monday (July 13)  following reports of  i a group of youths, some of whom were seen to be in possession of  a knife and an axe.

Officers attended and made  four arrested  for a number of  offences including affray and possession of a bladed article 

Following a short search a knife and a bat were  found by police.

