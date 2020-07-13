Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian died following a collision with a bicycle in Tower Hamlets

Police were called at approximately 5.05pm on Friday, 3 July to Bow Road E3, near Thames Magistrates’ Court, to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a pedestrian.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) also attended the scene and the pedestrian 72-year-old Peter McCombie, was taken to hospital in a critical condition with serious head injuries. He died in hospital on Saturday, 11 July.

The cyclist did not stop at the scene. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Julie Trodden leading the investigation, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at around 5pm on Friday, 3 July and who witnessed this collision, or the events immediately prior to and after the collision to contact the police.

“I am particularly keen to speak to any road users who have dash or helmet cam footage of these events; this could prove to be crucial to establishing exactly what happened.

“Finally, I would appeal directly to the cyclist involved – please come forward to assist this investigation but, more importantly, to provide answers to the victim’s family who are grieving the tragic loss of a loved one.

“Although Peter was in his 70s, he was still active and continued to work beyond the retirement age, and would have continued to do so, had it not been for this heart-breaking incident.”

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit ask any witnesses, or those with dash cam footage, to call 0208 597 4874, or 101 referencing CAD 5779/3 July.