Essex Woman jailed for 18 months after Isle of Wight Horror Crash

July 13, 2020

A woman has been  jailed by an Isle of Wight judge after admitting caused a fatal crash  that left a woman dead and four others  with life changing  injured.

Yaashmi Ravikumar, 20, of Buller Road, Laindon  answered one count of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of serious injury by dangerous driving, during her appearance at the Islands  Crown Court on Monday.

Ravikumar, was the driver of a car in a horror crash  that  pulled across the path  Southern Vectis double  bus  double decker Southern Vectis bus near Newport in April 2019.

Isle of Wight gran Yvonne Copland, dead following the  incident at the accident black spot junction on Betty Haunt Lane on the outskirts of  Newport 

Fourteen people were injured with four  people including  the bus driver were left  seriously injured. The incident was declared a major incident with four helicopters being brought to the Island.

Ravikumar was jailed for a total of  18 months – for causing death by dangerous driving.  Passing sentence on four counts of serious injury by dangerous driving she was given 12 months to run concurrent..

She was also given a driving ban of  33 months. 

