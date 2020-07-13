Essex Woman jailed for 18 months after Isle of Wight Horror Crash

A woman has been jailed by an Isle of Wight judge after admitting caused a fatal crash that left a woman dead and four others with life changing injured.

Yaashmi Ravikumar, 20, of Buller Road, Laindon answered one count of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of serious injury by dangerous driving, during her appearance at the Islands Crown Court on Monday.

Ravikumar, was the driver of a car in a horror crash that pulled across the path Southern Vectis double bus double decker Southern Vectis bus near Newport in April 2019.

Isle of Wight gran Yvonne Copland, dead following the incident at the accident black spot junction on Betty Haunt Lane on the outskirts of Newport

Fourteen people were injured with four people including the bus driver were left seriously injured. The incident was declared a major incident with four helicopters being brought to the Island.

Ravikumar was jailed for a total of 18 months – for causing death by dangerous driving. Passing sentence on four counts of serious injury by dangerous driving she was given 12 months to run concurrent..

She was also given a driving ban of 33 months.