Face masks will be mandatory in shops and supermarkets in England from 24 July, the government has announced
New leader for Hampshire Police Fed as Alex lets Zoe take Charge
Hampshire Police federation has welcomed a new leader who has taken over the current role from Alex Charge. Zoe Wakefield who is not new to...
Two teenagers have been sent to a Young Offenders’ Institution for their part in two public order incidents in Basingstoke
Two teenagers have been sent to a Young Offenders’ Institution for their part in two public order incidents in Basingstoke. A 15-year-old boy...
Police say that the one-year-old missing girl Freja Behari has been located safe
Police say that the one-year-old missing girl Freja Behari has been located safe and well by officers.
A 31-year-old man has admitted violently pushing a female officer during a recent protest in central London
A 31-year-old man has admitted violently pushing a female officer during a recent protest in central London.Jamie Dewingof Valley View, Saltburn-by...
Teen airlifted after Bromley Stabbing attack
A person has been treated by paramedics after they have been stabbed in the Poets Wood area of Bromley on Monday evening. London Air ambulance...
A number of teenagers have been taken into custody after being seen with a knife and a baseball bat in Crawley
A number of teenagers have been taken into custody after reports of them carrying knives and a baseball bat we can reveal Officers from Sussex...
Police are appealing for information after two people were injured at a pub in #Braintree
Police are appealing for information after two people were injured at a pub in #Braintree today, Saturday 11 July. Officers received reports at...
A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident where two women were injured in #Tilbury.
A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident where two women were injured in #Tilbury. We were called to Windrush Road...
A murder probe has been launched after a man was stabbed to death with a machete
Police have launched a murder enquiry after a man was stabbed in a Wolverhampton street today (13 July). Officers received a 999 call just after 5...
RAF Typhoons QRA from RAF Coningsby intercepted Ryanair jet from Krakow
RAF typhoon jets have scrambled to escort a Ryanair jet from Krakow for an emergency landing at London Stansted. The plane was under military escort...
Three teenagers have been convicted following the death of a teenager, with two of those involved travelling into central London from their south London homes, intent on avenging an earlier trivial dispute
Three teenagers have been convicted following the death of a teenager, with two of those involved travelling into central London from their south...
Essex Woman jailed for 18 months after Isle of Wight Horror Crash
A woman has been jailed by an Isle of Wight judge after admitting caused a fatal crash that left a woman dead and four others with life changing ...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian died following a collision with a bicycle in Tower Hamlets
Police were called at approximately 5.05pm on Friday, 3 July to Bow Road E3, near Thames Magistrates’ Court, to reports of a collision...
UPDATED:A man has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a bus in Bexleyheath
An elderly man has been hit by a bus on Mayplace Road West near Furze Wren. The Kent,Surrey and Sussex Air ambulance landed at Bexleyheath Academy...
Two police officers recently experienced a shift that took them from new life to an evening of disorder
Two police officers recently experienced a shift that took them from new life to an evening of disorder. On Friday, 3 July, PC Siobhan Singh and PC...
Police are searching for Lee Wilton-Smith, who is missing from St Leonards-on-Sea.
Police are searching for Lee Wilton-Smith, who is missing from St Leonards-on-Sea. The 14-year-old was last seen at his address around 10pm on Sunday...
A drug dealer stopped at a Medway Mcdonalds drive-through restaurant has been jailed for three years
A drug dealer stopped at a Medway Mcdonalds drive-through restaurant has been jailed for three years. Lewis Nelson-Iye was found in possession of...
Police launch desperate search for one-year-old girl missing
Freja Behari was last seen in the Greenwich area of south east London on Friday, as police release an image of the child and a desperate appeal for...
Police appeal for witnesses to come forward after fatal on the M23 in Surrey
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the M23 yesterday afternoon (12 July). Officers were called to the M23 between...
Isle of Wight Zoo refuse to release lifesaving AED to help save dying woman on beach
With a sad outcome following an emergency call to Yaverland beach on the Isle of Wight on Sunday shocking information has surfaced with calls for...
Fire rips through a large barn in rural Sussex
Fire crews are are dealing with a large barn fire off Dragons Green Road in Shipley. A fire which ripped through a large barn in rural Sussex may...
Fire crews called to car ablaze on the A2 near Gravesend
A Mercedes car was seen ablaze on a slip road to the A2 Watling Street, near Valley Drive,Gravesend at around 6:50pm on Sunday evening. The car was...
Police make arrest over Crossharbour Station Murder
Detectives from British Transport Police have today arrested a man in connection to the murder investigation at Crossharbour DLR station. This...
Man charged after stabbing Police officer in Hendon
Detectives investigating an incident in which a police officer received a stab injury to his arm have charged a man. Ibrahim Gul, 37 of Finchley...
Man charged of Dulwich teen stabbing
A murder investigation was launched following the death of Donnell Rhule who was fatally stabbed on the Kingswood Estate in West Dulwich. On the...