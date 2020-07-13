 Face masks will be mandatory in shops and supermarkets in England from 24 July, the government has announced – UKNIP
Only young children or those with certain disabilities will be exempt from the new regulations which come in on Friday, July 24. Retailers will be asked to advise customers to wear masks but their staff will not be expected to enforce the law.
 
 
 
 
Instead, police will be given powers to dish out fines. Shoppers who fail to comply risk £100 fine under the plans to stop second wave The law will require people to wear simple cloth face coverings, rather than the medical grade masks used by front-line NHS workers.
