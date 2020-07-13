Isle of Wight Zoo refuse to release lifesaving AED to help save dying woman on beach

With a sad outcome following an emergency call to Yaverland beach on the Isle of Wight on Sunday shocking information has surfaced with calls for Hampshire Police to carry out an investigation.

It’s understood a woman suffered a suspected heart attack and was pulled out of the water and onto the beach.

Members of the public ran to the Isle of Zoo in Sandown on the Isle of Wight that was yards from the unfolding incident to request use of the AED before the arrival of emergency services.

Those involved in attempting to saving the woman and help to restart the critical ill woman heart say when they spoke the site manager Lawrence Bates he refused to release the AED unit claiming that it was for use within the Zoo only.

Many have express their discuss and called for an investigation to take place as the outcome have been do different.

Two helicopters, two Coastguard Rescue Teams, two ambulances, a senior ambulance officer and Sandown & Shanklin Lifeboat were all involved. Despite best efforts the woman sadly died.