New leader for Hampshire Police Fed as Alex lets Zoe take Charge

Hampshire Police federation has welcomed a new leader who has taken over the current role from Alex Charge.

Zoe Wakefield who is not new to the office has been previously in the position of the Equality lead.

Hampshire Police Federation is the staff association for police constables, sergeants and inspectors (including chief inspectors) at Hampshire Constabulary.

Nationally, the Police Federation of England and Wales is one of the largest staff associations in the UK representing almost 122,000 rank and file officers.

Established by Police Act of 1919, the Police Federation was introduced to provide officers with a platform to bring their views on welfare and efficiency to the notice of the government and police authorities

Zoe said “I am very proud to be the first female chair of Hampshire and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead.”