Police appeal for witnesses to come forward after fatal on the M23 in Surrey

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the M23 yesterday afternoon (12 July).

Officers were called to the M23 between Junction 8-9, shortly after 1:30PM following reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

Surrey Police attended with the air ambulance but sadly the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s passed away at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The road remained closed for several hours whilst emergency services were in attendance.

We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or may have any dashcam footage to get in touch, quoting reference number PR/20161657.