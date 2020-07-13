Police are searching for Lee Wilton-Smith, who is missing from St Leonards-on-Sea. The 14-year-old was last seen at his address around 10pm on Sunday (July 12) and officers are appealing for anyone who sees him to get in touch.

He left his house on foot and is not believed to be in possession of a mobile phone. Lee is 5’ 10”, of slim build, with ginger, straight hair just past ears, pale complexion and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green Nike hooded top with the white Nike tick across the front, blue jean, and carrying a black Nike backpack.

He also had with him a dark blue Parka-style coat with fluffy hood. He is known to frequent the Wishing Tree Reservoir area.

Anyone who sees him is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 25 of 13/07. If he is in danger or need of medical attention, please dial 999 immediately.