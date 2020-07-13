Police say that the one-year-old missing girl Freja Behari has been located safe and well by officers.
Hampshire Police federation has welcomed a new leader who has taken over the current role from Alex Charge. Zoe Wakefield who is not new to...
Two teenagers have been sent to a Young Offenders’ Institution for their part in two public order incidents in Basingstoke. A 15-year-old boy...
Officers searching for missing Paul Daraz from Horndean have found a body. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but his next of kin...
Breaking: Face masks will be mandatory in shops and supermarkets in England from 24 July, the government has announced Only young children or...
A person has been treated by paramedics after they have been stabbed in the Poets Wood area of Bromley on Monday evening. London Air ambulance...
A person has been treated by paramedics after they have been stabbed in the Poets Wood area of Bromley on Monday evening. London Air ambulance...
A number of teenagers have been taken into custody after reports of them carrying knives and a baseball bat we can reveal Officers from Sussex...
Police are appealing for information after two people were injured at a pub in #Braintree today, Saturday 11 July. Officers received reports at...
A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident where two women were injured in #Tilbury. We were called to Windrush Road...
Police have launched a murder enquiry after a man was stabbed in a Wolverhampton street today (13 July). Officers received a 999 call just after 5...
RAF typhoon jets have scrambled to escort a Ryanair jet from Krakow for an emergency landing at London Stansted. The plane was under military escort...
Three teenagers have been convicted following the death of a teenager, with two of those involved travelling into central London from their south...
A woman has been jailed by an Isle of Wight judge after admitting caused a fatal crash that left a woman dead and four others with life changing ...
Police were called at approximately 5.05pm on Friday, 3 July to Bow Road E3, near Thames Magistrates’ Court, to reports of a collision...
An elderly man has been hit by a bus on Mayplace Road West near Furze Wren. The Kent,Surrey and Sussex Air ambulance landed at Bexleyheath Academy...
Two police officers recently experienced a shift that took them from new life to an evening of disorder. On Friday, 3 July, PC Siobhan Singh and PC...
Police are searching for Lee Wilton-Smith, who is missing from St Leonards-on-Sea. The 14-year-old was last seen at his address around 10pm on Sunday...
An elderly man has been hit by a bus on Mayplace Road West near Furze Wren. The Kent,Surrey and Sussex Air ambulance landed at Bexleyheath Academy...
A drug dealer stopped at a Medway Mcdonalds drive-through restaurant has been jailed for three years. Lewis Nelson-Iye was found in possession of...
Freja Behari was last seen in the Greenwich area of south east London on Friday, as police release an image of the child and a desperate appeal for...
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the M23 yesterday afternoon (12 July). Officers were called to the M23 between...
With a sad outcome following an emergency call to Yaverland beach on the Isle of Wight on Sunday shocking information has surfaced with calls for...
With a sad outcome following an emergency call to Yaverland beach on the Isle of Wight on Sunday shocking information has surfaced with calls for...
Fire crews are are dealing with a large barn fire off Dragons Green Road in Shipley. A fire which ripped through a large barn in rural Sussex may...
A Mercedes car was seen ablaze on a slip road to the A2 Watling Street, near Valley Drive,Gravesend at around 6:50pm on Sunday evening. The car was...
Detectives from British Transport Police have today arrested a man in connection to the murder investigation at Crossharbour DLR station. This...
Detectives investigating an incident in which a police officer received a stab injury to his arm have charged a man. Ibrahim Gul, 37 of Finchley...
A murder investigation was launched following the death of Donnell Rhule who was fatally stabbed on the Kingswood Estate in West Dulwich. On the...