RAF Typhoons QRA from RAF Coningsby intercepted  Ryanair jet from Krakow

RAF typhoon jets have scrambled to escort a Ryanair jet from Krakow for an emergency landing at London Stansted.
The plane was under military escort amid reports of a loss of contact with the pilot.
RAF typhoon jets have scrambled to escort a Ryanair jet from Krakow for an emergency landing at London Stansted.
The plane was under military escort amid reports of a loss of contact with the pilot.
A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident where two women were injured in #Tilbury. We were called to Windrush Road...
A woman has been jailed by an Isle of Wight judge after admitting caused a fatal crash that left a woman dead and four others with life changing ...
Police were called at approximately 5.05pm on Friday, 3 July to Bow Road E3, near Thames Magistrates’ Court, to reports of a collision...
An elderly man has been hit by a bus on Mayplace Road West near Furze Wren. The Kent,Surrey and Sussex Air ambulance landed at Bexleyheath Academy...
Two police officers recently experienced a shift that took them from new life to an evening of disorder. On Friday, 3 July, PC Siobhan Singh and PC...
Police are searching for Lee Wilton-Smith, who is missing from St Leonards-on-Sea. The 14-year-old was last seen at his address around 10pm on Sunday...
An elderly man has been hit by a bus on Mayplace Road West near Furze Wren. The Kent,Surrey and Sussex Air ambulance landed at Bexleyheath Academy...
A drug dealer stopped at a Medway Mcdonalds drive-through restaurant has been jailed for three years. Lewis Nelson-Iye was found in possession of...
Freja Behari was last seen in the Greenwich area of south east London on Friday, as police release an image of the child and a desperate appeal for...
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the M23 yesterday afternoon (12 July). Officers were called to the M23 between...
With a sad outcome following an emergency call to Yaverland beach on the Isle of Wight on Sunday shocking information has surfaced with calls for...
With a sad outcome following an emergency call to Yaverland beach on the Isle of Wight on Sunday shocking information has surfaced with calls for...
Fire crews are are dealing with a large barn fire off Dragons Green Road in Shipley. A fire which ripped through a large barn in rural Sussex may...
A Mercedes car was seen ablaze on a slip road to the A2 Watling Street, near Valley Drive,Gravesend at around 6:50pm on Sunday evening. The car was...
Detectives from British Transport Police have today arrested a man in connection to the murder investigation at Crossharbour DLR station. This...
Detectives investigating an incident in which a police officer received a stab injury to his arm have charged a man. Ibrahim Gul, 37 of Finchley...
A murder investigation was launched following the death of Donnell Rhule who was fatally stabbed on the Kingswood Estate in West Dulwich. On the...
The M23 and part of the M25 has been closed in both directions following a fatal collision on the new section of smart motorway. ...
Private medical details of South East Coast ambulance staff were leaked to colleagues in an embarrassing data breach. Intimate details of employees...
Information is sought following two similar reports of indecent exposure in Ashford. In both incidents, a man was seen to expose himself, before...
Kent Police is appealing for information following reports of a disturbance in Ramsgate. Officers were called to Plains of Waterloo on Saturday...
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a murder in Penge. Police were called by London Ambulance Service at around 2...
Police are appealing for information and witnesses one week after a non-fatal shooting in Islington. At 3.30am on Sunday, 5 July, emergency services...
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Lambeth. Police were called shortly after 10pm on Saturday, 11 July, to a...
Fire crews from East Sussex were mobilsed following reports of strong smell of during in the early hours of Sunday morning. Five pumps and ...
A dispersal order has been put in place in response to an illegal rave being held in a field at the end of Forest Drive, Theydon Bois this evening...
Work continues to address the issues in the #N18 area. Four persistent sex workers were arrested and have been charged by officers from #OpBoxster...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire at the Gran Burstin hotel in Marine Parade, Folkestone. Due to the fire being located on the 13th...