RAF Typhoons QRA from RAF Coningsby intercepted  Ryanair jet from Krakow

RAF typhoon jets have scrambled to escort a Ryanair jet from Krakow for an emergency landing at London Stansted.

The plane was under military escort amid reports of a loss of contact with the pilot.

Two RAF Typhoons QRA from RAF Coningsby intercepted Ryanair FR1902 that has now landed and parked West side of the Airfield at Stansted, this area normally reserved for Hijack or In flight passenger problems