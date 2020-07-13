Teen airlifted after Bromley Stabbing attack

A person has been treated by paramedics after they have been stabbed in the Poets Wood area of Bromley on Monday evening.

London Air ambulance attended and landed in near by Southborough Recreation Ground at around 8:10pm.

An investigation has been launched following the mindless attack on South East london

A MET Police spokesperson said

“Police were called to Lovelace Avenue, Bromley, shortly before 20.00hrs on Monday, 13 July to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service (LAS).

A 17-year-old boy was found with stab injuries. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.

There have been no arrests and Enquiries continue.”