Two teenagers have been sent to a Young Offenders’ Institution for their part in two public order incidents in Basingstoke.

A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Basingstoke, were sentenced on Friday to a six month Detention and Training Order at Basingstoke Youth Court.

They will spend three months in a Young Offenders’ Institution before being supervised for three months on licence in the community.

The pair, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were sentenced after pleading guilty to Section 4 Public Order Act 1986 and affray.

The 16-year-old boy also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer during the Buckskin Centre incident

Police were called at around 10pm on Monday 25 May to reports of a large disturbance outside a take-away at the Buckskin Centre, Blackdown Close in Basingstoke.

Six people in total were arrested on suspicion of affray in relation to that incident.

Two other boys, a 15 and a 16 year old have previously pleaded guilty to S.4 Public Order Act and were sentenced to a six month contract period with Hampshire Youth Offender Panel.

The 16 year old was also ordered to pay £85 costs and both had to pay a victim surcharge of £22.

The remaining teenagers are due to appear before Basingstoke Youth Court on July 23.

They are a 17 year old who is charged with affray and breaching bail conditions and Joseph Naisbitt, 19, of Rectory Road, Hook, who is charged with affray and possessing Class B cannabis.

The pair who were sentenced in court on Friday were also dealt with for their part in what the judge described as a “sickening” incident at Longridge Mill, Reading Road in Sherfield-on-Loddon, on Thursday 25 June.

The assault was on a 17 year old boy. The court heard that the boy’s head had been kicked ‘like a football’. He sustained cuts and bruising but thankfully was not seriously injured.

Both boys also pleaded guilty to affray in relation to the Longridge Mill incident.

Both were also ordered to pay £50 compensation to the 17 year old victim of the Longridge Mill incident.