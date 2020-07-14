A burglar who was arrested inside a house he had broken into has been jailed.

Paul Stone, 44, of Hyacinth Road, Strood, was jailed for three years and nine months when he appeared at Maidstone Crown Court on 13 July 2020.

Stone was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to one count of burglary for breaking into a house in Hollywood Lane, Wainscott, at 11.30pm on 12 June.

He was caught inside the property after the residents heard noises coming from their kitchen.

As one of the occupants went to investigate, Stone attempted to run from the scene but was stopped in the garden and restrained by a victim until police arrived.

Stone tried to convince the resident to let him go after telling him that he hadn’t eaten for two days.

When officers arrived and searched the property a bag was found which contained electronic items belonging to the homeowners.

Investigating officer PC Dennigan Tyson of Kent Police’ Criminal Investigation Department said: ‘Stone is a prolific burglar and was on licence for a previous burglary when he committed this crime.

‘He was brazen and broke into a family home while the residents were in their living room and continued to make excuses after he was apprehended. He caused fear to those inside and didn’t care about the worry he had inflicted. I hope his sentence shows others that this type of crime will not be tolerated’.