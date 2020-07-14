A man has been charged with the murder of Mohammed Al-Araimi who died after being stabbed in Knightsbridg

A man has been charged with the murder of Mohammed Al-Araimi who died after being stabbed in Knightsbridge in December 2019.

Arseboon Dilbaro – 22 of no fixed abode was charged on Tuesday, 14 July with murder, GBH with intent, attempted robbery and threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place.

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 15 July.

Dilbaro was arrested shortly after 1pm on Tuesday, 14 July after arriving at Heathrow Airport on a flight from Egypt.

A second man, Badir Rahim Alnazi, 24 of no fixed address was charged on Thursday, 9 January with the murder of 20-year-old Mohammed, attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey – next appearance date awaits.

Mohammed Al-Araimi, 20, died following an incident at approximately 11.55pm on Thursday, 5 December in Basil Street, SW3.

A second man, aged 20, a friend of Mohammed’s, who was also found suffering injuries was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.