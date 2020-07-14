A seventh person has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the murder of 30-year-old Stephen Morrisson in Epping last month.

Stephen died after being stabbed in a car park between Robin Hood and the Wakes Arms roundabout on Epping New Road.

A 24-year-old man was arrested yesterday, Monday 13 July and has been released on bail until Friday 7 August.

Anyone with information about Stephen Morrisson’s murder, are asked to contact our Major Crime Team through our major incident public reporting site: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020120P45-PO1

Alternatively you can call us on 101 quoting crime reference 1191 of 23 June or independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.