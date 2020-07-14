A suspect is due in court charged with racially aggravated harassment following an incident in Folkestone.

Kent Police was called on the afternoon of Sunday 12 July 2020 to a report of a man shouting abuse at members of the public in Sandgate Road.

Richard Franks, 57, was later arrested and has since been charged with using racially aggravated threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment or distress.

Mr Franks, of no fixed abode, is due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 14 July.