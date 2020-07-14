A229 in Herne Bay closed following serious incident involving a quad bike

A major road in Herne Bay and part of the A299 in Kent has been closed following a serious incident involving a man and a quad bike.

Officers from Kent Roads Policing and specialist collision investigators remain at the scene of the incident with a closure likely to be in place for many hours say officers at the scene after a man fell from one of the machine that was out as part of a group.

The on slip of the A229 at Canterbury Road has been closed as has a large stretch of the A229 London bound has been closed to traffic whilst a collision investigation is carried out. Traffic in the area and on all approaches is at a stand still

A spokesman for Kent Police said : Officers were called at 3.44pm on Tuesday 14 July 2020 to a report a man had fallen from a quad bike while travelling on the Thanet Way, near the exit for Herne Bay.

Officers attended alongside South East Coast Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex.

A road closure was enforced to allow the air ambulance to land and the injured man has since been taken to a London hospital.

The London bound carriageway remains closed and enquires at the scene are ongoing.