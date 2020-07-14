Detectives arrest second man in Crossharbour DLR station murder

Detectives from British Transport Police have today arrested a second man in connection to the murder investigation at Crossharbour DLR station.

The 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder this afternoon (14 July) and has been taken into police custody for questioning.

Another man, Hamza Hoque, 21, and of Manchester Road, Tower Hamlets, appeared in court this morning charged with murder.

Muhammed Samir Uddin, 19, very sadly died at the scene on Friday 10 July despite the best efforts of paramedics. His family have been informed of the development and continue to be supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Officers continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to get in touch with them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 424 of 10/07/20.

Alternatively you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111