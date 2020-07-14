Detectives investigating the murder of 38-year-old Justin Bello in Neasden have more two arrests.

Detectives investigating the murder of 38-year-old Justin Bello in Neasden have made two arrests.

A 48-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman were arrested on 1 July and 8 July respectively on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice. They were subsequently bailed to return pending further enquiries – ‘I’ next due at the end of July; and ‘J’ at the beginning of August.

A number of other arrests have been made in connection with the investigation:

A 41-year-old man was arrested in Norfolk on 29 November on suspicion of murder.

A 48-year-old man was arrested in Cricklewood on 30 November on suspicion of murder.

A 47-year-old man was arrested in Gipsy Hill on 5 December on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 51-year-old man attended an east London police station on 11 December and was arrested for assisting an offender.

A 26-year-old man attended a south London police station on 17 December and was arrested for assisting an offender.

A 37-year-old man attended a north London police station on 24 December and was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Upper Norwood on 24 January on suspicion of murder.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Woolwich on the same day on suspicion of murder.

All have been released under investigation.

Mr Bello’s body was found in a communal area to the rear of Lovett Way NW10 on 25 November.

A post-mortem examination was held on Thursday, 28 November, at Northwick Park mortuary. Officers are not releasing a cause of death at this time for operational purposes, but can confirm the death is not thought to have been the result of a stab or gunshot injury.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating, supported by colleagues in the North West Command Unit.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation, including anyone who saw suspicious people or vehicles in the local area, is asked to call the incident room on 0208 358 0400 or police on 101 quoting CAD 1446/nov25,

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.