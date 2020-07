Police have confirmed that they have a launched an investigation following a double stabbing in South East London.Police were called at approximately 6.50pm on Tuesday, 14 July following a fight in Alpine Road, SE16.

London Ambulance Service attended the scene and two men – believed aged in their late teens/early 20s – were taken to hospital suffering stab injuries.

Neither man’s condition is being treated as life threatening.

Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing..