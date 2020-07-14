Four charged in £21 million pound pension fraud

Detectives investigating a pension fraud involving 275 victims have charged two men and two women.

All four were charged on Monday, 6 July as follows:

Rikki Nicholls, 55 of Linthurst Newtown, Bromsgrove, was charged with conspiracy to defraud, fraud by misrepresentation and money laundering.

Mark Kelly, 49 of Maplewood Road, Wilmslow, was charged with conspiracy to defraud, fraud by misrepresentation and money laundering.

Sharon Nicholls, 56, Linthurst Newtown, Bromsgrove, was charged with money laundering.

Angela Kelly, 53, of Maplewood Road, Wilmslow was charged with money laundering.

All four are summonsed to appear at City of London Magistrates Court on Monday, 17 August.

The fraud charges relate to the four defendants allegedly having defrauded pensions worth in excess of £22 million