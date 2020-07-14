 HGV driver questioned after being on his phone following lorry collision in Dover – UKNIP
BREAKING Dover Kent

HGV driver questioned after being on his phone following lorry collision in Dover

July 14, 2020
A HGV driver was on his phone when a car was hit on Townwall Street at 11am today. The lorry driver was  taken back taken back to the docks to be questioned by officers from Kent Road Policing. No serious injuries have been reported .  The  couple in the car were shaken but uninjured.
 
 
