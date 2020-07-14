Man charged with the murder of 19-year-old Muhammed Samir Uddin, and the attempted murder of an 18-year-old man, at Crossharbour DLR station

A man will appear at court charged in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Muhammed Samir Uddin, and the attempted murder of an 18-year-old man, at Crossharbour DLR station on 10 July.

Hamza Hoque, 21, and of Manchester Road, Tower Hamlets, has been remanded in custody to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (14 July).

The 18-year-old man remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to get in touch with them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 424 of 10/07/20.