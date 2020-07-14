Police appeal for witnesses after man is shot in Wood Green

Trident officers investigating a shooting in Wood Green are appealing for information and any footage that may have been captured.

At around 9.45pm on Monday, 13 July, three men were chased along Wood Green High Road by a group of suspects with a firearm.

One of the three men, aged 27 years, was shot in the shoulder before all three were able to get to safety in a nearby shop. Shots were also fired into the shop, causing minor injury to a member of staff who did not require hospital treatment.

The suspects left the scene in what is believed to be a silver saloon car.

Police were alerted and a crime scene, which has now been closed, was put in place.

The victim was treated at hospital and subsequently discharged.

No motive has been established at this time and no arrests made.

The investigating officer, DS Mark Attridge, said: “This incident took place on a main road that was busy with traffic and pedestrians. It was extremely lucky that other members of the public were not harmed.

“I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to make contact with police or Crimestoppers anonymously. As I have mentioned, the area was busy, so drivers may have dashcam footage showing the group of suspects before or after the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via @MetCC quoting CAD 8264/13JULY.

Information can also be passed 100 percent anonymously to police via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.