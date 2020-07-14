Police given more time to question terror raid suspect

The Met Police Counter Terrorism Command has been granted a warrant of further detention for a 17 year old they arrested on Thursday, 9 July.

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, supported by East Midlands Counter Terrorism Policing, arrested four males as part of a proactive investigation relating to suspected Islamist-extremist-motivated offences in the UK.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at an address in east London; a 31-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested at another address in east London; and a 32-year-old man was arrested at an address in Leicestershire.

All four males were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The arrests in east London were carried out with the support of armed officers. No shots were fired, although one of the males was bitten on the foot by a police dog during the course of his arrest. He was subsequently treated for injuries at a hospital.

All four males are in custody at a central-London police station.

Officers from East Midlands Counter Terrorism Policing and Leicestershire Police also assisted in the arrest in Leicestershire. No armed officers were present for that arrest.

Officers have completed searches at four addresses in east and south London and two in Leicestershire.

Enquiries continue.