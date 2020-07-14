Teenager charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition following his arrest

On Monday, 13 July, a 17-year-old male from Lambeth was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition following his arrest on Sunday, 12 July.

He appeared via video link at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 13 July, where he was bailed to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, 10 August.

The charges relate to an incident which took place on Sunday, 12 July, involving the robbery of a moped on Lowth Road, Lambeth, on Sunday, 12 July.

The teanager was released under investigation pending further enquiries for the robbery, and the moped was returned to the owner.