WhatsApp has gone down for users across the world in a ‘global outage’.

Downdetector.co.uk recorded more than 68,000 reports about the messaging app between 8.45pm and 9.15pm.

Mobile and web customers say the app is not ‘connecting’ when they try to send messages.

Some 88% of the problems reported on downdetector are connection-related.

The spike in reports took place shortly after 8.30pm.