 Two arrested after A2 Car fire in Gravesend
BREAKING Kent Ramsgate

Two arrested after A2 Car fire in Gravesend

July 14, 2020

Police say a Mercedes car that failed to stop for CPT officers was found on fire facing the wrong way on the London-bound slip off the A2 to Henhurst Road around 6:50pm yesterday afternoon. Two males were arrested and the investigation is currently on going.

