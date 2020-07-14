Two re arrested for Southampton Baby Murder

Officers investigating the death of a baby in Hythe in February 2019, have today re-arrested two people in connection with the incident.

The arrests come as part of an ongoing investigation in which the ambulance service reported that they were dealing with a one-month-old baby who was seriously unwell on the morning of Saturday 2 February last year in Hythe. The baby was taken to Southampton General Hospital but was subsequently pronounced dead on Wednesday 6 February.

Following the incident in February 2019 police arrested a man and a woman from Hythe on suspicion of attempted murder. They were questioned by officers and then released on bail pending further enquiries. The same two persons were re-arrested on suspicion of murder in August 2019 and also released on bail pending further enquiries.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: Today, (July 14, 2020) We have re-arrested a 26-year-old woman on suspicion of murder, and a 42-year-old man on suspicion of allowing the death of a child.

Both remain in police custody at this time