Woman critical after her car ploughed into a tree between Tolworth and West Ewell

Officers from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit [SCIU] are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision between Tolworth and West Ewell.

Police were called at approximately 3.20pm on Tuesday 14 July to Kingston Road just to the south of the A3 following reports of a collision between a car and a tree.

The driver of the car, a 44 year old woman, was taken to a south London hospital for treatment for serious injuries. Her condition is critical. The woman’s family have been informed.

The woman was driving a red Toyota Yaris, and it is thought that she was involved in a minor collision with a motorcycle on Kingston Road near the junction with Ruxley Lane shortly before the serious collision further north on Kingston Road. Officers have spoken with the motorcycle rider.

Anyone who witnessed either of these incidents is asked to call the SCIU witness line on 020 8543 515 . You can also call 101 and quote CAD6614/14July.

There has been no arrest. Enquiries continue.