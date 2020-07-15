A county lines drug dealer found in possession of a loaded pistol, crack cocaine and heroin has been jailed for eight years.

Melvin Gambanga was caught flushing crack cocaine down the toilet when Kent Police officers carried out a warrant at his Abbey Wood home in March 2020. A short time later, they found a loaded gun in his wardrobe.

The 23-year-old, of Federation Road, admitted possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing ammunition without a licence, acquiring criminal property and possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

He was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 15 July 2020.

Gambanga was brought to justice after officers from Kent Police’s County Lines Enforcement Team identified him as an offender who was co-ordinating the supply of class A drugs in Gravesend between October 2019 and March 2020. They subsequently carried out a warrant at his home on 12 March.

Specialist officers had to force entry to his flat and they went on to find him inside an en-suite having just flushed crack cocaine, with a street value of up to £8,000, down the toilet.

He was arrested on the spot and officers went on to find further quantities of heroin and crack cocaine, which had been assembled into ready to sell wraps, in his bedroom.

Various drug paraphernalia was also seized, along with mobile phones which contained numerous messages relating to the supply of drugs.

A search of his wardrobe then uncovered a pistol, which had been loaded with four bullets, in his wardrobe.

Detective Constable Mark Donovan, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: ‘Gambanga has demonstrated he is an individual who presents a clear threat to public safety.

‘Not only does he see people suffering from drug abuse as a means to make money, his willingness to possess a loaded gun demonstrates he was willing to commit acts of serious violence.

‘Despite being based outside of Kent, he was not able to escape capture after our enquiries revealed he had been actively involved in co-ordinating the supply of drugs to Gravesend.

‘Each day we are gathering new information on the supply of class A drugs in our town and, as this case shows, we will not hesitate to come after drug dealers at their own homes to ensure they are brought to justice.’