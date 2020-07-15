A second man will appear at court charged in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Muhammed Samir Uddin, and the attempted murder of an 18-year-old man, at Crossharbour DLR station on 10 July.

Samir Adil Rahman, 21, and of No Fixed Address, is charged with murder and attempted murder. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (16 July).

Another man, Hamza Hoque, 21, and of Manchester Road, Tower Hamlets, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court yesterday (14 July) charged with murder.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to get in touch with them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 424 of 10/07/20.

Alternatively you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.